495 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $235.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.