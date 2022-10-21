200,000 Shares in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Purchased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the second quarter worth $248,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,525,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 55.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 933,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 65.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 707,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 280,496 shares in the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,542. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

