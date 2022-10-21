1,902 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

