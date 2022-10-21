121 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cable One Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,575.00.

Cable One stock opened at $768.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,043.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,211.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $730.44 and a 52-week high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

