1,016 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $11,247,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

