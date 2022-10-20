ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 196,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 136,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

