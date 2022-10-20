ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $792,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

