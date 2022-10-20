Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $44.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $422.96.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.