ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.72

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 92249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.80.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 83.74%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.