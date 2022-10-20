Zcash Achieves Market Cap of $791.45 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.01 or 0.00266338 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $791.45 million and approximately $62.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00089559 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00065039 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003439 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,516,388 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.