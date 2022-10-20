Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Avnet stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Avnet by 56.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Avnet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avnet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

