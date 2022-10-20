Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$8.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.17.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

