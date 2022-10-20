xSUSHI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00010023 BTC on major exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $35,252.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.64 or 0.27594842 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

