Xponance Inc. Sells 61,029 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 61,029 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

