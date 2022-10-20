Xponance Inc. Sells 59,567 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,567 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

