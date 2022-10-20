Xponance Inc. Sells 21,620 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,620 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

YUM opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

