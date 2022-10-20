Xponance Inc. Sells 152,722 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,722 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,030,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

