Xponance Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

