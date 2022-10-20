Xponance Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $298.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.16. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.35 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.50.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

