Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

