Xponance Inc. Buys 51,582 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

