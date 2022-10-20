Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,560 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

General Mills stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

