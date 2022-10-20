XDC Network Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $383.66 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.24 or 0.27621655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.