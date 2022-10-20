XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE XFLT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.