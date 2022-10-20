Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 773,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE opened at $299.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.40 and a 200-day moving average of $382.71. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

