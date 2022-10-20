Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,904,000 after purchasing an additional 310,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.15 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

