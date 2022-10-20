Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $68.59 million and approximately $34,527.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,054,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,300,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,066,026,972 with 1,234,272,668 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05590674 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48,059.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

