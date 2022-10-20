WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $452.80 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $452.80 million and $16.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.40 or 0.01432602 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005750 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021239 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00048648 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.31 or 0.01599195 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04239902 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

