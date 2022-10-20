Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,614.09 ($43.67).

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 1,475 ($17.82) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($15.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,970 ($60.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,917.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,307.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

