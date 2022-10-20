Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.
Winnebago Industries Stock Performance
WGO opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.
Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.
Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
See Also
