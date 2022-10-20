Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

