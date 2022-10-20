WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $98.09 million and $24.53 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.30 or 0.27659966 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010803 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010173 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $31,026,839.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.