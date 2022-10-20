Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $123.07

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $123.07, but opened at $119.52. Wingstop shares last traded at $117.13, with a volume of 7,881 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Truist Financial cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Wingstop Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

