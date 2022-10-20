William Blair Begins Coverage on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.28.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $77.26 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

