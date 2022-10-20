WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $53.40 million and approximately $700,318.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00268456 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001368 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004028 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005208 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016819 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

