Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $91.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

