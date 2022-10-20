Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Western Union Trading Down 0.4 %

WU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 4,941,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.92. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

