Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41-4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion. Western Union also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.16.

NYSE WU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 4,941,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,279. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 287,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

