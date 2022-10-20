Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MNP opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 24.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

