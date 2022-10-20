Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IGI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
