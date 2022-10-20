Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IGI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

