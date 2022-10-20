West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.65. 16,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.92 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

