Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Welltower Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

