Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 308,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

