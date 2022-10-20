Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $432.00 to $373.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $373.00 to $359.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $368.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $407.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $400.00.

10/14/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $370.00 to $400.00.

10/13/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $450.00.

10/12/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $373.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $430.00.

10/3/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $445.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $410.00 to $362.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Domino’s Pizza was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $415.00.

9/22/2022 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $373.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.83 and a 200-day moving average of $369.88. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

