WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $5.09-5.24 EPS.

WD-40 stock opened at $171.61 on Thursday. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.61 and a one year high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of -0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.43%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

