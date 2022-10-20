WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.86

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.86 ($3.94) and last traded at €3.86 ($3.94), with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.86 ($3.94).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The company has a market cap of $580.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.59.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

(Get Rating)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.