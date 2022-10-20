Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $284.00. The stock had previously closed at $246.38, but opened at $239.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Watsco shares last traded at $239.50, with a volume of 11,072 shares traded.

WSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

