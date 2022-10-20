Warburg Research Reiterates “€325.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hypoport Stock Performance

ETR HYQ opened at €84.30 ($86.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.38 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €159.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €215.68. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a fifty-two week high of €559.50 ($570.92).

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

