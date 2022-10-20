WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $325.24

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.24 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 464 ($5.61). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.49), with a volume of 22,225 shares trading hands.

WANdisco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of £300.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.12.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

