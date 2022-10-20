Wanchain Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and $757,888.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00080766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00015051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007477 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.