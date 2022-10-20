Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $34.00 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $561,921.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00078902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00061477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007084 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

